Hawaii’s Kitchen: Big City Diner

Honolulu (KHON2) – Big City Diner whipped up local specials including a Tequila Chicken for our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone.

Local favorites include a Veri-Teri Hamburger Steak, Mac & Cheeseburger, Classic Eggs Benedict, and Breakfast Menu. It’s known for giving out generous portions.

Big City Diner was conceptualized and developed by Mr. Lane Muraoka, a local boy from Kailua who attended Iolani School. Mr. Muraoka originally began in the restaurant industry as a young man working as a dishwasher for a prominent local restaurant chain and eventually opened the first Big City Diner in 1998. He continues to maintain a strong hands-on presence as President within Big City Diner, from cleaning and serving to bartending and handing out flyers.

Big City Diner has five locations: Kaimuki, Waipio Shopping Center, Kailua Town Center, Pearlridge East, and Windward Mall.

It’s open weekdays from 10:30 AM – 7:30 PM and weekends 8:30 AM – 7:30 PM.

Website: bigcitydinerhawaii.com