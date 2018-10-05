Hawaii’s Kitchen: Bethel Union

Bethel Union brings the soul of New York’s Little Italy to the heart of Honolulu’s Chinatown.

Equal parts classic and modern Italian cuisine with a Mediterranean flair, Bethel Union serves fresh, local ingredients whenever possible, hand-prepared with lots of love.

In today’s Hawaii Kitchen, executive chef Noah Akin shows us how to prepare avocado shrimp toast with tomato-bacon jam, and fresh ravioli filled with cremini mushrooms, spinach, ricotta, and truffles.

“I like to think of myself as Italian-sensible with Chinatown flavors,” said Akin. “I like to source a lot of food from Chinatown, just because it’s right there. Keep it simple with good food, good flavors.”

Bethel Union is the sister restaurant to downtown fixture J.J. Dolans, located right across Hawaii Theatre.

Bethel Union serves lunch Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays from 3 to 9 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.

Relax with a glass of wine from the restaurant’s extensive wine list by the glass or bottle, or enjoy pupu at the bar. Bethel Union offers higher-end wines by the glass in its wine Cruvinet, specifically selected by general manager and sommelier Kevin Czaban.

Bethel Union is located at 1115 Bethel Street. For more information, visit www.bethelunion.com or call (808) 524-0447.