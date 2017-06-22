Hawaii’s Kitchen: Beachhouse at the Moana

The Beachhouse at the Moana has a new summer menu that features farm fresh flavors unique to the islands. Chef de Cuisine, David Lukela, is teaching us how to make two delicious dishes – Makana salad and Ahi Au Poivre.
Makana Salad Recipe:
Maui Onion Dressing
Yield: 1 Qt
750 g Maui Onion, sliced in half then grilled
100 g Red Wine Vinegar
30 g Salt
5 g Blackpepper, fine ground
375 g EVOO
12.5 g Dijon Mustard
42.5 g Honey
Procedure:
Combine everything in blender and blend till smooth uniform consistency about 5 minutes. Label and store for future use.
Mise en place
- 2.5 oz – Butter lettuce, chopped
- .5 oz – Cucumber, medium dice
- 1 oz – Corn, sautéed
- .5 oz – Radish, 1/8” sliced then quartered
- .5 oz – Long bean, .5” lengths
- .8 oz – Pipikaula, small dice
- 1 oz – Heart of palm, medium dice
- 1 oz – Baby heirloom tomato, halved
- 2 T – Maui onion dressing
Garnish: Ti leaf, orchid
Procedure:
- Place butter lettuce, cucumber, corn, radish, long bean, pipikaula, heart of palm, baby heirloom tomato in a bowl. Dress salad and season with salt and pepper.
- Place ti leaf in middle of bowl and plate salad on ti leaf in the middle of the bowl forming a nice stack.
- Garnish
Ahi Au Poivre Recipe
Cooking activity: Searing an ahi steak, flambe brandy to make au poivre sauce, sautee ratatouille then plate dish.
Recipe:
Mise en place
- 1 ea – Ahi steak, 6 oz
- TT – Black pepper
- 1 T – Brandy
- 2 oz – Bordelaise
- 1 T – Heavy cream
- .5 t – Butter
- .5 c – Parmesan mashed potatoes
- 1 ea – Cippolini
- 2 ea – Tomatoes
- 3 ea – Aspragus
- 2 T – Yellow squash/Zucchini, large dice
- 1 T – Ratatouille oil
Garnish: Italian parsley plushes
Procedure:
- Season ahi steak with salt and crust with cracked pepper on both sides.
- In a hot pan, add a little bit of oil and sear ahi to temperature on both sides, remove from pan.
- Deglaze with brandy, add bordelaise and heavy cream then mount with butter. Season if needed
- Place vegetables in a pan and coated with ratatouille oil. Place in broiler till good color develops
- To place smear, potates in center of plate and arrange other elements like picture above.