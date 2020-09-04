Hawaii’s Kitchen: Basalt

Hawaii’s Kitchen is back at ChefZone! Basalt is serving up their famous Charcoal Pancakes and Pork Buns.
Basalt is currently open for take-out only. You can order online and curbside pick up is available.
Basalt is currently offering a 10% discount for all orders. All you have to do is enter the promo code “Basalt10” when you place your online order.
They are open seven days a week and you can find their hours of operation at basaltwaikiki.com
Charcoal Buttermilk Pancakes Recipe
- The mix calls for buttermilk, but regular milk works as well.
- If you don’t have buttermilk on hand but would still like to maintain that taste and texture, try mixing one tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice per one cup regular milk and let it stand for 5 minutes before use.
- The batter for the Charcoal pancakes is very thick, partly because charcoal absorbs liquid. It creates a very fluffy pancake. If you prefer a thinner batter and pancake, add up to ¼ cup of milk or buttermilk liquid.
- Tap the batter out of the ladle in a circular motion to allow it to flow more evenly.
- Use low heat and be patient! Because the batter is so thick, the pancakes can take as long as 6-10 minutes to cook.
- Before flipping, be sure there are bubbles covering the surface of the pancake.
- If you choose whipped cream as a topping, add fruit first so the whipped cream has a cooler surface and does not melt and slide off.