Laulani Village is the one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. The center opened in 2013 and its owner Alexander & Baldwin bought it just a few years ago. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive. There is a Safeway, Walgreens, Ross, City Mill, Petco and it’s home to some great food.

In today’s edition we are making two stops. The first was to Thai Pho Ewa who’s owners decided the food they cooked at home, was worth sharing with the community. Authentic Thai cuisine with homemade recipes.

The second stop was a local favorite, Rainbow Drive-in. The Ewa location is now serving breakfast till 11am.

For more information or for a location nearest you, visit www.rainbowdrivein.com