Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the road on the West side again this week. We made three stops at Kapolei Commons, with the first stop at Gyu Kaku. The Korean BBQ restaurant is offering new dishes available for lunch or dinner. Sean Santiago introduced the new menu items to a very hungry John Veneri.

“We have a few to feature today, that are becoming really popular. First is our USDA Prime Kalbi Short Rib. This is an item we really pride ourselves in. These cuts are sourced specifically for the Gyu Kaku Chain. We hand cut this particular meat daily, for freshness and to ensure supreme quality.’

The second stop was at Teriyaki Madess where they also have two new dishes, Spicy Orange Chicken and Orange Spicy Chicken. Say what ???!! One is grilled the other is fried and both are onolicious.

Plus they have all of the favorites, Teriyaki Chicken, Spicy Chicken, and you can make anything on the menu spicy. The fire grilled teriyaki chicken is cooked all day, around the clock. Since the food is on the healthier side, a lot of regulars like to order chicken teriyaki or chicken breast teriyaki for meal prep ideas.

And the final stop at Kapolei Commons was at one of the very first eateries to start there, Subway.

They have used many sports stars to promote the newest line of sandwiches called the Subway Series. Here are some of the favorites off the list according to owner Nabosa O’Conner.

#3 The Monster – Footlong #6 The Boss – Footlong #8 The Great Garlic – Footlong #10 All-American Club – Footlong.

“The Subway Series is a menu of 12 sandwiches, built with our exciting, refreshed ingredients that deliver flavor combinations guests will love. And it is truly NEW WAY TO SUBWAY! We made it faster and easier to order delicious subs with an ORDER-BY-NUMBER menu. You simply order the sandwich by number or name: “I’ll take the #8” or “I’ll have The Great Garlic.” Then six-inch or footlong, and our Sandwich Artists take care of the rest. But for those who love to choose their own ingredients, don’t panic! You will have the best of both worlds with – the option to ‘BUILD YOUR OWN’ sandwich or order a Subway Series favorite.”

