Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone Showcases Shabuya

Honolulu (KHON2) – Shabuya showed the secrets to its shabu shabu for a new edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone.

“Shabu Shabu means ‘Swish Swish’ in Japanese,” explained Shabuya Branch Manager Reginald Guerrero. “That is how you cook the sliced meat in the pot. We use an induction burner which takes about 8-10 minutes to get to boiling point with nothing inside our pot.”

Shabuya is unique because it uses individual pots and an AYCE Salad bar to allow you to tailor your meal to your palette.

“Eating with groups of people can be difficult,” says Guerrero. “Some are allergic to seafood/dairy. Some prefer sweet tasting broth (Sukiyaki) and some prefer creamy or spicy! We encourage your creativity and invite you to our one of a kind All You Can Eat or AYCE Premium Shabu Shabu. Did I mention we have thinly sliced Kalbi and Wagyu?”

Shabuya has differrent meats available including Wagyu, and orders fresh veggies every day and prides itself in flavorful broths that take 8 hours to get just right.

Shabuya is currently closed, but plans to reopen September 30th.

Website: https://www.shabuyarestaurant.com