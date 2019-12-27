Hawaii’s Kitchen: Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar

Honolulu (KHON2) – Appetito Craft Pizza and Wine Bar cooked up a feast for our latest Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone including Italian herb seared tuna and a Beer/Sausage flight.

Chef De Cuisine Naomi Ito whipped up the seared tuna with fish that’s delivered daily for lunch and dinner which is almost all day, from 11am to 10pm.

Marinade recipe:

Italian Parsley

Basil

Garlic

EVOO

Lemon Juice

“Secret item”

Pizza is the specialty, but Appetito has have a wide array of dishes to offer- many steaks, pasta and appetizer options including its famous portobello mushroom fries.

Taormina is a sister restaurant, which is located on Lewers Street and has been around for 10 years now.

“Chef Hiro and I worked together at Taormina over 7 years, I was the sous chef there,” explains Ito. “Taormina is higher end dining, we wanted to make Appetito a more casual place that you can go to any day, anytime, for any occasion. We will see some similar items such as the Granchio pasta or Octopus Ceviche.”

Appetito has happy hour from 11am-2pm, drinks only. But from 2pm-6pm, the restaurant offers many food choices such as a $10 pizza or $8 steamed clams.

Another popular option is a wine flight for $15, 3 wines and a mini salami and cheese board.

Coming soon, a $15 beer flight which they showed to Living808 Host John Veneri along with a sausage flight.

The sausage is made in Hawaii by Kukui Sausage Company. You can find them at the KCC farmers market.

The sausage board and beer flight will be available on the happy hour from 11am-6pm. The beer selection will rotate as well as the sausage flavors.

Appetito Craft Pizza and Wine Bar is located in the Ohana East Hotel on the corner of Kuhio and Kaiulani across from where Kings Village use to be.

Website: www.appetitowaikiki.com