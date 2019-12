It’s a double delicious edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen as the co-owned powerhouse eateries of Aloha Salads and Paniolos join John Veneri at ChefZone.

Sara Lufrano and Tamara Valdivia help each other cook up Paniolos Steak Tacos and Ono Island Ahi Salad.

Check out http://alohasalads.com and http://panioloshawaii.com for more information.