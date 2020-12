In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, Aloha Beer joins John Veneri at ChefZone. Pizza is on the menu but do you know what a Pizzaolo does? Find out and watch as James cooks up Aloha Beer’s popular pizzas.

Aloha Beer is located at 700 Queen St, Honolulu, HI 96813 and to find out the hours of operation visit alohabeer.com.