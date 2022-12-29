Honolulu (KHON2) – In honor of the new year, Fire Grill Waikiki is allowing guests to celebrate with new tapas menu and delicious cocktails.

Fire Grill is a modern American restaurant known for its Smoked Prime Rib steak and BBQ baby back ribs along with craft brews and cocktails. The venue allows for all types of occasions and gatherings—from dates to parties, and those wanting to ring in the New Year with loved ones.

“Those looking to celebrate with us can enjoy our Happy Hour at Fire Grill from 3 to 6 pm. We will feature our new tapas menu along with drink specials that are amazing in and out of Waikiki. Fire Grill has long been known for its large, family-style portions but we know that sometimes, people want to relax with a cocktail or beer and enjoy something smaller—especially during happy hour. Our Executive Chef Hiro Mimura was also inspired by a recent trip to Spain and worked on this menu in tandem with Chef Toshi Hamaguchi,” says Sascha Koki, Marketing Manager at Fire Grill.

To learn more about the menu at Fire Grill and its Happy Hour, guests can do so by logging online to their official website.

Fire Grill Waikiki:

Website: www.trfiregrill.com

Phone: 808-744-3300

Parking Instructions:

Kamaaina can get free valet parking at Hilton Garden Inn. Provide a valid driver’s license with your valet stub, and Fire Grill Waikiki will cover your parking.

Hilton Garden Inn:

2330 Kuhio Ave.

Honolulu, HI 96815