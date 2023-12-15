Hawaii’s Kitchen was on the road at the Market City Shopping Center this week! Kelly explored the diverse and delicious offerings of three unique restaurants – Kamitoku Japanese Hot Pot, Yi Xin Cafe, and Sumo Ramen & Curry.

Kamitoku Japanese Hot Pot: A Fusion of Flavor and Tradition

The first stop of the day was Kamitoku Japanese Hot Pot. Known for its authentic Japanese Hot Pot, this eatery is a haven for those seeking a cozy and delicious dining experience. Especially perfect during these cool winter days! Kelly learned how to hot pot like a pro, with tips from the owner.

Authentic Japanese Hot Pot: Perfect for a warm and comforting dinner.

Perfect for a warm and comforting dinner. Must-Try Tsukemen: A lighter option for those with a more delicate palate.

A lighter option for those with a more delicate palate. Crafted with Care: Each dish is meticulously prepared with attention to detail.

Each dish is meticulously prepared with attention to detail. Fresh Ingredients: Only the freshest ingredients are used, ensuring a burst of flavor in every bite.

Yi Xin Cafe: A Blend of Hong Kong, Malaysian, and Singaporean Flavors

Next on the foodie adventure was Yi Xin Cafe, a relatively new addition to Market City Shopping Center. The cafe showcases the diverse and beloved flavors of Hong Kong, Malaysian, and Singaporean cuisines. Some highlights include:

Diverse Menu: Chef JunXi Chen’s menu offers a variety of traditional and innovative dishes.

Chef JunXi Chen’s menu offers a variety of traditional and innovative dishes. Sharing Is Caring: Embrace the family-style dining experience with a wide array of dishes.

Embrace the family-style dining experience with a wide array of dishes. Unique Offerings: From Malaysian curry-flavored french fries to salted egg yolks chicken wings.

Kelly feasted on salted egg yolks chicken wings, curry crab, Malaysian-style fried rice, Hong Kong-style garlic prawns, fried green beans with Sambal sauce, Teddy Bear milk tea, and Teddy Bear iced tea. Yum!

Yi Xin Cafe is currently offering a limited-time 15% off on catering menu orders placed a day in advance.

Sumo Ramen & Curry: A Feast of Noodles, Rice, and More

The culinary exploration culminated at Sumo Ramen & Curry, a long-standing staple known for its extensive menu features a wide variety of noodle and rice dishes. Highlights from Sumo’s offerings include:

Mochiko Chicken Curry Combo: A fan-favorite that blends textures and flavors seamlessly.

A fan-favorite that blends textures and flavors seamlessly. Spicy Chicken Wings: A fiery and flavorful delight for wing enthusiasts.

A fiery and flavorful delight for wing enthusiasts. Seafood Ramen and Gyoza: Homemade daily, ensuring freshness in every bite.

Homemade daily, ensuring freshness in every bite. Reasonable Prices and Generous Portions: Sumo’s commitment to affordability without compromising on portion sizes.

Sumo Ramen & Curry also offers catering for those looking to bring their flavors to special events during the holiday season and beyond.

For more information on any of the featured restaurants, visit marketcityhawaii.com.