Chef Sam Choy Gives Scoop on Holoholo Grill for Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road

Honolulu (KHON2) – Chef Sam Choy gave Living808 the scoop on his collaboration with Holoholo Grill Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road for Kauai Forward Week.

As Collaborating Chef at Holoholo Grill, Sam Choy helped create a menu featuring local ingredients including a mouth-watering Wagyu burger. “When creating the menu, I wanted to create something different from other restaurants I’ve done but also include some favorites that locals love,” says Choy.

“I wanted to highlight regional Hawaii cuisine at Koloa Landing Resort and add some traditional favorites, something our grandparents would have loved. I wanted to create something that combined the old and the new.”

Holoholo Grill takes pride in sourcing their ingredients from local farmers and growers. Koloa sugarcanes are enjoyed in handcrafted cocktails like the Koloa Tradewind and Koloa sugar is evident in their house made bread like the signature taro bread French toast. Local honey is used in the house made granola. And Sheldonia Farms is where we source our local herb and micro greens.

All the breads are house made at Holoholo Grill, so Sam is a fan of the breakfast. He says “You’ve got to have the Taro French Toast with lilikoi cream cheese and sweet pineapple compote. The Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes are a favorite. If you’re hungry, the Loco Moco is the way to go-wagyu beef with a fried egg, served with crispy onion and a drizzle of wasabi aioli.”

For dinner, start off with some pupus like Sam’s best fried chicken bites served with a delicious island garlic sauce or go with the Nachos, they have another house-made cheese sauce, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream and salsa and you can add BBQ kalua pork. The Holoholo Grills is another favorite, an 8oz wagyu patty, with a house-tomato jam, crispy onions, lettuce on a brioche bun. Can’t forget the fresh Ahi Poke Bowl ahi tuna, fried ginger, crispy onions, wasabi aioli, sweet soy, avocado all on a bed of furikake rice.

Locals can also look forward to Aloha Hour where they can receive 15% off their bill, happening daily from 3 – 5 p.m. at Holoholo Grill.

For any of you out there wanting to try the delicious menu at Holoholo Grill during the holiday, we’ve got some good news. Koloa Landing Resort is offering a Christmas at Koloa package for Hawaii residents for $289 a night over the holiday. Guests will receive a Christmas tree in their villa and a Christmas tree decorating kit. For more information or to book your stay visit koloalandingresort.com.

The Holoholo Grill is an open-air poolside grill and bar located at the Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu on the beautiful south shore of Kauai. The health and safety of all guests and employees is their highest priority, face masks are required, social distancing is in place, hand sanitizing stations can be found throughout the resort, and high-touch areas are disinfected on a regular basis.

Website: holohologrill.com

Social Media Handles: @holohologrill (Instagram)