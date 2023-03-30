Baci Bistro is a fine dining restaurant in the heart of Kailua that provides excellent customer service and delicious Italian cuisine, while offering a comfortable and enjoyable atmosphere. Kelly sat down to dine with owners Matt and Christina Sargent to learn all about the popular spot.

“The ambiance, the food, the service, when you step into Baci you are stepping back on to the streets of Italy or at least the feeling takes you back to when you were in Italy. We are not your typical Italian restaurant we serve more seafood dishes and offer a wide variety of dishes on the menu. Our kitchen will make whatever the customers ask for, within reason.”

For more information on Baci Bistro or to make a reservation, visit bacibistro.com or call the restaurant at 808-262-7555.