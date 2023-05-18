Leeward Community College’s Culinary Arts Program offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the culinary industry. In addition to its diverse range of courses, the program stands out by providing unique opportunities and experiences that enhance students’ career prospects. Kelly went to campus to speak with Christopher Garnier, Chef Instructor and Assistant Professor, and a current student of the Leeward Culinary Arts Program.

Chef Garnier shared about the importance of attending culinary school, “A culinary degree does two main things. Firstly, it provides students with the foundational skills and knowledge to be successful no matter where they end up going. Secondly, a culinary degree opens doors. Whether applying for a job at the entry level or going for a promotion, your degree is going to give you opportunities and a ‘leg up’ on those who don’t have one. Additionally, the networking opportunities you get from culinary school are going to give you a tremendous advantage getting a job from a reputable or renowned restaurant. It’s true that almost anyone can get a job at a restaurant, but we can help you get a great job at a great restaurant.”

To prepare students for their future careers, the program organizes various extra-curricular activities. These include events like the Easter Brunch To Go and L’ulu, competitions, field trips, guest speaker sessions, and participation in the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival (HFWF) events. Moreover, the program recently hosted a Culinary Career Fair, featuring 15 prominent restaurants and hotels, providing students with valuable networking opportunities and job prospects.

Enrollment for Leeward Culinary Program is currently open, and interested individuals are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Lab classes tend to fill up quickly, so timely registration is essential. While a copy of the interview segment is not available, a link will be provided for viewing purposes, allowing the segment to be shared on websites, social media platforms, and other promotional channels.

To learn more about the program, visit the Leeward Culinary Program website at leeward.hawaii.edu/culn.