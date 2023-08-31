Ever wondered what it’s like to take your culinary skills to the next level—globally? Well, we’ve got a treat for you!

In a special edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, John takes us behind the scenes at Kapiolani Community College (KCC) where a group of culinary students recently embarked on a gastronomic journey to Barcelona, Spain. The segment features Grant, who oversees the program, and two chefs, Chef Alan and Chef Lee, who share their transformative experiences.

The program is not your typical culinary course. It’s an immersive experience that takes students out of the classroom and into the heart of Barcelona. “We have to make culinary exciting because things are changing very quickly,” says Grant. “This program really takes the program outside of our four walls or outside of the kitchen and gets to experience things that are happening outside.”

The students, freshly back from Barcelona, have been busy preparing a five-course meal that showcases what they’ve learned. From Catalan tomato bread to traditional paella, the menu is a feast for the senses. But it’s not just about the food; it’s about the culture, the vibe of the city, and the invaluable experience of being immersed in a different culinary world.

So, what’s next for this groundbreaking program? Future collaborations and student exchanges with Barcelona are in the works, and there’s even talk of expanding to other countries like Italy, France, and Korea. Stay tuned to Living808 and KCC for updates on this exciting program. Who knows? Your next culinary adventure could be just a click away!

For more information visit www.kapiolani.hawaii.edu/programs/culinary.