Hawaii’s Kitchen was on the road at the Kapolei Commons again today! The west side shopping center has a wide variety of top tier shopping and dining spots, and Kelly got to visit three great restaurants.

From pasta to happy hour specials Mad Bene serves classic Italian American comfort food that many crave. Mad Bene makes all its pasta inhouse and uses high quality ingredients. Pizzas are New York style and utilizes a Forza Forni oven to ensure the pizza is cooked all the way through while keeping it thin and foldable. Everyday from 3pm-6pm check out Mad Bene for their newly launched Happy Hour program. Customers can look forward to ½ off pizzas (with a beverage purchase), delicious food and drinks specials. For more information or to check their menu visit madbene.com.

DB Grill is the place for people of all ages to hang out, have a great time, and enjoy great service. With friendly and welcoming staff to delicious food and drinks you’ll want to come back for more. Their chefs focus on local seasonal ingredients and contemporary techniques to create new dishes. Every weekend check out their food specials that cater to local products in peak season as well as their soju and cocktail of the week. For more information or to host your next occasion visit dbgrillhi.com.

What once was a small market that sold only fish, is now a Hawaiian/Chinese restaurant and fish specialty store. Young’s Fish Market, a place that’s been around for decades is everyone’s go to for their favorite local grindz. From classic top sellers like laulau, kalua pig, and beef stew Young’s also offers more dishes like their char siu pork and turkey tail. If you’re hosting a special event Young’s Fish Market offers catering services too. It doesn’t stop there they also have special discounts on certain days of the week. Every Monday military members will receive 10% discount off their purchase. On Tuesday seniors 60 and over will receive 10% off their entire bill. Lastly, everyday all firefighters, EMS workers, and law enforcement can receive 10% discount off their purchase. Live on the neighbor island or in the mainland? Don’t worry Young’s Fish Market will ship out a care package to you. For more information or to check out everything they have to offer visit youngsfishmarket.com.