In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen John Veneri is on the road at Kapolei Commons at a few popular spots. The first stop is at Denny’s Restaurant. They are celebrating 70 years and General Manager Erick Jaro gives us the rundown of limited time offerings for breakfast.

“We’re so proud to be celebrating being America’s Diner for 70 years running – a very cool accomplishment ! The first Denny’s was opened in 1953 in Southern California and was actually called Danny’s Donuts. We were always a diner with a love to feed people, but changed the name to better differentiate from other Los Angeles chains that used the name Dan or Danny. We are proud of how we’ve evolved today. On March 15th, we launched several items that are a new take on some classic favorite comfort foods ! Our Red, White, and Blue pancakes and our Very Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake are among our new items and both are the perfect sweet treat to add onto your meal.’

The next stop was at Paniolos, a real favorite of John and it might be for you as well as if you have a large family. John caught up with owner Sara Lufrano to find out what’s new.

“We just added a fresh hot queso made with real cheese not a can or jar like you get at the movie theater. So you can design your own nacho bowl with our freshly made chips, Queso, choice of protein and choice of toppings and salsas. We have an Ohana meal which is great for a party of 4 and comes with 2 rices, 2 beans, 2 meats, salsas, toppings, veggies, chips.”

Sara is also the owner of Aloha Salads and they are making it easier for the ‘on the go’ eaters that also want something healthy.

‘The Ahi Wraps come in a warm pita wrapped around fresh ahi lightly seared with capers, red onions, grape tomatoes, mixed greens and a champagne vinaigrette dressing. It’s super light and delicious.’

Aloha Salads serves everything fresh including their Ahi in every dish.

Visit each of these restaurants online and check out some of the eateries or shops at https://kapoleicommons.com/

https://kapoleicommons.com/dennys

www.panioloshawaii.com

www.alohasalads.com