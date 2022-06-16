From the creators of the popular Uncle Boʻs, with locations in Kapahulu and Haleʻiwa, Ya-Yaʻs Chophouse & Seafood is a more upscale concept in the heart of trendy Kakaʻako located at Keauhou Lane at 508 Keawe Street with convenient validated parking. Ya-Yaʻs opened in November 2019 and was all the buzz, with celebrities like the Obama’s and Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey. But you don’t have to be a celeb to enjoy the great food and bar. Ya-Ya’s is the perfect Father’s Day gift and they are hooking it up.

FATHER’S DAY SPECIAL MENU — June 19, 2022

FIRST - Lobster Bisque; house-made creamy & rich

ENTREE - Prime Boneless Short Rib; slow cooked in our demi-glace tomato sauce accompanied w/ broccolini & house-made mashed potatoes

FINISH SWEET - your choice of; Chocolate Decadence Cake or Chocolate Haupia Cake

$92 ++

Happy hour runs all day, everyday at the bar and outside seating and for reservation call (808) 725-4187 or visit online at yayaschophouse.com