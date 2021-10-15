Hawaii’s Kitchen: Tex808 BBQ & Brews

Tex808 BBQ & Brews joined John Veneri in Hawaii’s Kitchen at ChefZone for another great day cooking and eating on Living808. Owner Rich Stula showed John the different proteins available at the restaurant and the local favorite with a BBQ twist.

“We do it the authentic Texas way. We bring in our Certified Angus Beef briskets, trim them down to make them as uniform as possible then rub them down with our homemade dry rub. Our dry rub is a blend of 7 different seasonings as well as a pepper mélange. We generally smoke the Brisket and Pork for over ten hours but our other items have their own timing. Ribs are a key item that take careful attention. You don’t want them falling off the bone, that means they are over cooked. You want a bit of bite on them where if you held up the rack of ribs they would be cracking but not falling apart. “

Using that perfectly cooked brisket in a Loco Moco with gravy all over has guests coming back for more. If you’d like to check them out , visit Tex808.com for hours of operation and location.