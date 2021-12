Shor at the Hyatt in Waikiki joined Tannya Joaquin in Hawaii’s Kitchen at ChefZone to cook up some wonderful dishes. Chef Jae used Ahi for a tasty sashimi dish and then a grilled fish dish that will make your mouth water. Visit hyatt.com under the dining tab for more information.

And enjoy a 4-course menu on Christmas Eve, Day or New Year’s Eve at Shor. Visit them online for specific menus.

Hours

Breakfast 6 AM – 11 AM

Lunch 12 PM – 3 PM

Dinner 5 PM – 9 PM

Happy Hour 3 PM – 5 PM