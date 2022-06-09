Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the road at the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki. Kelly Simek is going on a Father’s Day foodie tour to three restaurants to learn about their special menus and offerings for the upcoming holiday.



First stop is Wolfgang’s Steakhouse whose celebrating dad with a special brunch and BIG Ribeye & BIG Glass of Cabernet pairing for Fatherʻs Day, Sunday, June 19th!



Second stop is Restaurant Suntory USA where Kelly takes a tour of their renovations and experiences their exlusive sushi room.



Last stop is at P.F. Chang’s in celebration of the reopening.

To learn more about these featured restaurants and make reservations, visit royalhawaiiancenter.com