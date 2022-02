Pesca Waikiki Beach, a luxurious Mediterranean seafood restaurant and wedding venue with panoramic views located at the top of the iconic Ilikai Hotel, opened on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. They offer dinner nightly 4-10:30pm, as well as happy hour 3-6pm daily featuring food and cocktail specials exclusive to the bar.

John Veneri got a tour of the gorgeous restaurant and venue on the 29th and 30th floors of The Ilikai.

Website: Pesca Waikiki Beach (pescasea.com)