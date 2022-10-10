Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center.

Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.

Teriyaki Madness is a new addition to Pearl Highlands, the second on the island, that offers freshly made bowls with delicious options. General Manager Zachary Paguirigan and Assistant Manager Justin Paguirigan talked with Kelly Simek about all things Teriyaki Madness.

Website: https://teriyakimadness.com/locations/hi-pearl-city/

Pizza Press has much more than just pizza, offering great food and drinks. Founded in 2012 in California, the Pizza Press puts a big emphasis on a 1920s newspaper theme. Owner Sarah Nguyen talked with Living808 about the restaurant’s beginnings and the various beer and food that the Pizza Press offers.

Website: https://www.thepizzapress.com/location/pearl-city-hi/

Il Gelato Hawaii is in their twelfth year of business serving authentic Italian gelato to the Pearl City community. Kelly Simek visited Owner Dirk Koeppenkastrop to talk about their gelato flavors and catering opportunities.

Website: https://www.ilgelato-hawaii.com/

To find out more about these restaurants or to see what else the center has to offer, visit pearlhighlandscenter.com.