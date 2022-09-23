SWELL Restaurant and Pool Bar at the ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is an elevated dining experience that include local-inspired dishes. For this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road, Kelly Simek sat with General Manager Matt Grauso, Executive Chef Alexandre Petard, and Area Food & Beverage Director Chase Heu to talk more about the ʻAlohilani experience.

ʻAlohilani Resort use local vendors to fuel their local-inspired dishes and incorporate flavors from their on-location herb garden in dishes like local style poke, fish tacos, happy hour shrimp wrapped in bacon, and goat-cheese samosas.

To pair with their delicious food menu, Chase Heu gave us overview of the drink menu that carries traditional cocktails with a local twist such as the ʻAlohilani Guava Mai Tai that uses old Lahaina Rum and Koloa White Rum to add local flavors.

SWELL Restaurant and Pool Bar happy hour runs from Monday thru Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach you can find them on social media @alohilaniresort or go to their website at Alohilaniresort.com.