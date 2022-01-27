Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Waipio Shopping Center

It’s another edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road at Waipio Shopping Center. Mikey Monis gets a taste of what this centrally located center has to offer guests.



First stop is Acapulco Mexican Restaurant that serves up authentic Mexican food with a local twist.

Website: Acapulco Restaurant and Cantina | California (acapulcorestaurants.com)

Second stop is Big City Diner known for its popular local grinds.

Website: Big City Diner Hawaii – No Diner Finer!

And, the last stop is a favorite ice cream store Dave’s Ice Cream.

Website: Dave’s Hawaiian Ice Cream | Made in Hawaii (daveshawaiianicecream.com)

For more information on what Waipio Shopping Center has to offer, visit Home – Waipio Shopping Center