Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the Road at Waimalu PLAZA, a shopping center that offers a blend of familiar and friendly stores conveniently located in a safe and secure neighborhood PLAZA.

​Looking for ono food? Find great-to-go eateries, casual breakfast, lunch, or dinner. We got to

sample popular dishes at two food stops – Sik Do Rak and Pancakes & Waffles.

Shopping got you thirsty? We checked out Sharetea a local drink stop that offers refreshing milk tea options.

​Waimalu PLAZA features ample FREE parking and a convenient location in Central Oahu with trouble-free access to H1 Freeway, Kamehameha Hwy, and Moanalua Road.