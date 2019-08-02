Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Tony Roma’s

The only remaining Tony Roma’s is in Waikiki and we took Hawaii’s Kitchen on the road to visit and find out more about their juicy ribs, happy hour, and Kamaaina specials.

Tony Roma’s ribs are world famous and come in three different sizes, a full rack, half rack, and for those that want more but not as much as a full rack, there is one size in between. You can also get three different dipping sauces that range from sweet to classic and finally the spicy. Cooked both on the grill and in the oven the meat falls off the bones making it one of the best rips you’ll ever eat.

The Romarita is also famous. This tequila based drink has a little sweet and salty and it comes in either a blended form or on the rocks. Happy Hour is from 9pm till close with private parking in the back of the building, locals don’t have to worry about the Waikiki parking. And speaking of kamaaina, if you show a Hawaii ID you can receive 30% off with the order of two entrees and this is for dine in only.

Tony Roma’s is located at 1972 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu HI 96815