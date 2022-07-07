Honolulu (KHON2) – Local restaurant, Tex808 is expanding their menu with new brunch dishes.

From smoked BBQ sandwiches, plate lunches and more, Tex 808 is bringing new dishes with the debut of their new brunch menu.

“We’ve been serving lunch, dinner and 2 daily happy hours, but we’re really excited to be starting weekend brunch from July 2nd, every Saturday and Sunday, 9am-2pm,” says Rich Stula, President of Tex808.

Starting Saturday, July 9th, customers will be able to try their new brisket loco moco, one of the many items that will be offered on their brunch menu.

“Our brisket loco moco is a fusion of Texas cuisine and Hawaii flavors. I’m from Texas, so it’s really special for me to bring my hometown to Hawaii through food,” says Todd Blakleye, Manager and Cook at Tex808.

In addition to their food, Tex808 is offering comedy nights, featuring some of the most well-respected comedians.

Blackleye says, “Weʻre excited to announce that starting tonight, award-winning stand-up comedian Vanessa Gonzalez will be in house at The Comedy Pit. She can be seen on HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix, and sheʻs been named one of “Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch.”

Tex808 Waikiki is at The Laylow located on Kuhio Avenue.

Hours of Operations:

Sunday Thru Thursday: 11am-11pm

Friday and Saturday: 11am-12am

Saturday and Sunday Brunch: 9am-2pm