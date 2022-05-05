Honolulu (KHON2) – With origins from Hanapepe, Kauai. Sinaloa has produced high-quality tortillas in Hawaii for 30 years.

“It’s an honor to know that Hawaii has been enjoying our tortillas for 30 years. My brothers and I love what we do and to know our recipe has positively impacted families and business all these years, is the reason why we keep going,” says Xicotencatl Macias, Operations Manager at Sinaloa Tortillas.

From tortillas, Macias and his team have developed tortilla chips, which can be found in numerous businesses around Hawaii.

Macias says, “We have three different shapes for our tortilla chips. Triangles, circles and surfboards; each with a different thickness. The triangle-shaped chips are thicker to hold more salsa, the circle-shaped chips are great for kids and the surfboard-shape chips are a way of showing where it all started, here in Hawaii.”

To shop Sinaloa Hawaiian Tortillas and other products, customers can do so via their official website.

Sinaloa Hawaiian Tortillas:

www.sinaloahawaii.com