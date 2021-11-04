Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Queens’ Marketplace

Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the Road at the Waikoloa Beach Resort and the Queens’ Marketplace on Hawaii Island today. Three locally owned and operated businesses in a convenient outdoor mall that provides some of the best shops for anyone and everyone. Our three stops take us first to Sansei Seafood Steak and Sushi Bar with owner DK Kodama. As part of the spread, Kodama talked about his favorites and some of the more popular dishes including the Ribeye Steak, Sushi platters, and Lobster Mash. https://dkrestaurants.com/index.php/main/about

The second spot is a place you think more about popcorn and pop, but at the Waikoloa Luxury Cinemas there is so much more. Sit and enjoy the latest flick while being served a Cheesburger and Fries straight from the grill, or Lamb pops, and Ahi Nachos. And don’t just order a soda, how about beer or your favorite adult beverage. All from the Bistro at the Waikoloa Luxury Cinemas. https://www.hawaiicinemas.com/

And finally, we stopped in at the Kuleana Rum Shack which features the Kuleana Rum Works rum, made right here on Hawaii Island. From a farm in Kohala to the distillery in Kawaihae to a table at The Kuleana Rum Shack. Try their rum neat, in cocktails and even their food. https://kuleanarum.com/pages/kuleana-rum-shack