Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Pō‘ai by Pono Potions

Honolulu (KHON2)- Hawaii’s Kitchen went on the road to Pō‘ai by Pono Potions in Chinatown for a taste of the fresh lemonades and lattes.

Living808 introduced Pono Potions to the world a couple of years ago after Founder/Owner Peter Hessler won a UH business competition.

Pono Potions are quality, natural, delicious syrups for coffee, cocktails and culinary. “We strive to promote the local agriculture and economy here in Hawaiʻi by sourcing all of our flavoring elements from around the Hawaiian Islands, as well as supporting local artisans at our storefront,” shares Hessler.

“Everything tastes better with a little Pono in it!”

Living808 visited Pō‘ai by Pono Potions in Chinatown to Sample 3 of their most popular drinks – a latte, a lemonade, and our matcha latte.

Pono Potions can be used for coffee, cocktails, culinary and more. As a matter-of-fact, owner Peter Hessler used to be a chef and bartender, and started creating his own syrups while working at other restaurants…which eventually led him to start Pono Potions.

Pō‘ai by Pono Potions is located at:

1119 Smith St, Honolulu, HI 96817