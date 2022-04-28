Kuhio Avenue Food Hall is a great dining venue in Waikiki’s International Marketplace. There are multiple food stands and even multiple bars, which offer Blue Moon, Miller Lite and Coors Light on tap. Kelly went down to Kuhio Ave to check out the great food and drinks currently offered, and to find out what’s to come. Mike Palmer, owner and managing partner, and Mario Lopez, executive chef, joined us with the details.

Mike gave a lot of insight to the many cuisines that can be found there. “We have something to satisfy every appetite! Amazing burgers at Banzai Burger, authentic Mexican Food at La Pina Cantina, huge slices of pizza which is a quarter of the pie, or whole pies and pasta at Aloha Pizzeria. You can find beef, lamb, or vegetarian gyro wraps at Greek Grotto. Southern BBQ with a Hawaiian Twist can be found at CheeHoo BBQ, where we also feature North Shore Style garlic shrimp! Also, coming soon is Hashi & Spoon Ramen, sub sandwiches at Hawaii Hoagie Co., and healthy fare at Café Waikiki featuring smoothies, salads, bagels & crepes!”

The Kuhio Avenue Food Hall is open everyday from 11am-9pm, Happy Hour is from 2-5pm daily, and they do $2 beer specials 11am-7pm daily.

Great deals and great parking options! They validate for free parking in the International Marketplace parking garage.