Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Hokulei Village

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Kitchen went on the road to Hokulei Village for a taste of three different dining destinations.

Orly Patisserie was Living808’s first stop with Orly Yadao, Award winning Chef with over 30 years of extensive pastry background. He has taken numerous pastry classes and participated in many local events. He was fortunate to have worked with some of the world’s famous Pastry Chef’s in Las Vegas of which he is grateful of the knowledge he has learned from them. His love and dedication in pastry led him to become a Pastry Chef in Las Vegas and here in Hawaii.

Orly is a three time Food Network winner, competing in shows such as Sugar Dome (Season 1, Episode 11), Halloween Wars (season 7), and Cookie Wars (Season 1). He desires to stay on top of the pastry trends by attending or teaching pastry classes of which he can come back and create new items for the store.

Website: orlypatisseriekauai.com

Second stop? Kenji Burger

Kenji burger is an Asian fusion inspired eatery that delivers an inclusive experience with a locally rooted vibe.

All Burgers are all made with 100% Kauai grass fed beef , featuring a unique combination of Japanese and local flavors .

Executive chef Kimberly Brun demonstrated their Kenji burger , furikake fries, Japanese burrito, Hapa burger.

Hours:

7 days a week 11am- 830 pm

Instagram @kenjiburger

Website: Kenjiburger.com

Last stop? Verde, a “New Mexican” cuisine that uses red and green chile peppers from New Mexico. It offers healthier Mexican dishes using local ingredients, vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free alternatives with fresh tortillas made on site including 3 local flavors: ulu, sweet purple potato haupia and ginger spice beet tortillas. All 100% locally grown crops.

Verde means “green” in Spanish. Green for green chile peppers Hatch is known for (a town in NM). Verde is also embracing green by being sustainable from using local ingredients to biodegradable togo containers.

The restaurant believes tortillas are just the perfect canvas to get creative with what Hawaii can offer — which makes it fun.

Website: verdehawaii.com