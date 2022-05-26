Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the Road at Fig & Ginger Honolulu. Mikey Monis checked out their grand opening and tasted some of their delicious menu items.

Fig & Ginger Honolulu is the first chef-crafted bespoke grazing board company on the island of Oahu. They offer cheese, charcuterie, appetizer, vegan, and seasonal inspired boards. Our products are thoughtfully crafted using fresh, local, and artisanal ingredients. Their mission is to craft quality grazing products that reflect both traditional and innovative flavor pairings.

Come experience the all brand new concept of a brunch & graze cafe, in the heart of Honolulu, located at McCully Shopping Center on the ground floor.

Website: Fig & Ginger Honolulu (fghonolulu.com)