Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Butcher & Bird

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Kitchen went on the road to Butcher & Bird at SALT at Our Kakaako for a taste of its award-winning burgers.

Head Butcher Chuck Wakeman invited Living808 to see of the secrets that go into cooking up the popular juicy burger that recently won the Burger Bash at Kahala Mall.

Butcher & Bird is Hawaii’s premiere full service butcher and deli shop featuring locally sourced specialty meats, house crafted sausage and charcuterie.

Butcher & Bird also has a full deli serving a variety of sandwiches and salads.

Location:

324 Coral St. Suite 207

Hours:

Monday – Saturday 11-8 pm (Lunch 11-3)

Thursday – Saturday (Dinner 5-8 pm)

Sunday 11-3 pm (Butcher”s BBQ 11-2 pm) Website: https://www.butcherandbirdhi.com/