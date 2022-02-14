Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road At Aikahi Park Shopping Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – Aikahi Park Shopping Center is home to many services such as Navy Federal Credit Union, Liberty Dialysis and more. The center is also the location to many local favorite restaurants like Daiichi Ramen.

“We have been serving local communities with the best Japanese food since 1999. If you are looking for some good ramen on the island, we are definitely a local favorite,” says Irene Ching, Co-Owner of Daiichi Ramen.

According to Ching, customers gravitate towards Daiichi Ramen for the restaurants fresh flavors.

Ching says, “Each of our dishes is prepared when you order it so that you are always sitting down to a hot and delicious meal. Our food is made fresh daily, ensuring you receive the tastiest and most satisfying ingredients with every visit.”

In addition to Daiichi Ramen, Aikahi Park Shopping Center offers many other dine-in options for Kailua residents.

Daiichi Ramen at Aikahi Park Shopping Center:

25 Kaneohe Bay Dr. Suite. 103

Kailua, HI 96734