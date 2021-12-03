Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: 3 Dining Hotspots at Maui’s Napili Plaza

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Kitchen went on the road to Napili Plaza in Maui to showcase three dining hotspots, Fond Restaurant, Joey’s Kitchen and Mama’s Ribs & Rotisserie.

Napili Plaza is Napili’s neighborhood shopping center that has served the local community and visitors for 33 years. From shopping for groceries and gifts, to dining with the family, Napili Plaza’s diverse selection of more than 15 merchants boasts the small-town ambiance locals and visitors have enjoyed for over three decades.

Just minutes away from world famous Kaʻanapali and Kapalua beaches & resorts, Napili Plaza is a one-stop-shop for your everyday needs. Grab your daily cup of joe, get pampered, mail a package or discover Maui’s real estate possibilities.

Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin ate her way across Napili Plaza for 3 different foodie experiences, starting with Fond and Jojo Vasquez, Owner/Chef, Fond Restaurant Maui, LLC . Fond Restaurant is a family-owned eatery that has many offerings: New American menu for regular service, Chef’s Counter on Sundays, Fond Fried Chicken on Wednesdays, and Sunday brunch.

Fond is an adjective that translates to having an affection or a liking for something or someone. It is a culinary term and French for base, referring to the browned bits and drippings of meat and vegetables that are stuck to the bottom of a pan. It is the most flavorful part that a cook deglazes to make a wonderful stock, sauce or gravy. It is the dark matter that gives soul and depth to a dish. Fond is also an acronym that stands for Feeding Our Neighborhood Daily.

Cuisine is diverse and ever-evolving with influences from Chef Jojo’s Filipino upbringing in a Greek neighborhood, a classic culinary education in French technique, a cooking career heavy with Japanese and New American flair, time spent in Atlanta, Georgia learning Southern cuisine and, finally, his move to Hawaii in 2005, where history, cultures and traditions beautifully mix on a plate.

FOND fried chicken is popular because FOND offers it only on Wednesdays. The buttermilk biscuits are soft and coated with honey. “We brine the chicken and dehydrate our own spice. We make our jalapeño sauce. The mac n’ cheese is creamy from the beschamel sauce,” says Chef Jojo. “I love fried chicken and it’s nice to share that love in a weekly family meal.”

Second stop? Mama’s Rib’s & Rotisserie, a longtime family owned and operated business that brings Southern cuisine to the neighborhood spot, with recipe sauces that have been handed down for generations including Ribs and sides that you pick. The newest addition is a nod to local flavors, Oxtail Soup.

Last but not least? Tannya visited Joey Macadangdang in his Kitchen at his restaurant, Joey’s Kitchen.

“Before I opened Joey’s Kitchen, I was studying the Hawaiian Culinary Arts under Chef Roy Yamaguchi and many other great chefs,” explains Joey. “Hawaii is such a “melting pot” for different types of food because of all the different cultures like Hawaiian, Filipino, Japanese, and Chinese for example. They come together and take inspiration from each other and that is what creates awesome, unique food! I wanted to bring that blend of cuisines to all our guests that come and eat here, while keeping the food locally sourced and affordable for everyone.”

His dad inspired him to open a restaurant. “My father taught me how to cook and work hard,” says Joey. “My father and mother, they’ve supported me in making my dreams of opening restaurants and serving good food come true.”

Joey adds, “There’s always something for everyone here, that’s why it’s kind of hard for our guests to pick sometimes!. We have traditional foods with our own twist in them. Like Filipino comfort food such as Pork Adobo and Seafood Sinigang. We also have Hawaiian food like fresh Ahi, Mahi-Mahi, and Kalua Pig. Other ‘Local Plates” that you can only get in Hawaii, like Loco Moco. Our Garlic Chicken is always a top pick for any time of the day when you just can’t decide.”

Joey Macadangdang is currently working on a new restaurant, “Macadangdang” in Ka’anapali. “This my newest venture, a few years in the making and have finally opened,” adds the chef/owner. “A lot of our guests have been asking about this restaurant for a while and it’s so exciting to see it come alive. It’s that signature Hawaii “melting pot” of “Hawaiian-Filipino Fusion Cuisine” in a more fine dining, outdoor setting. We offer modern takes on those foods as well as fresh sushi, sake, and our signature cocktails. Our version of Pork Sisig has been a fan favorite, especially to those who have never tried it!”

