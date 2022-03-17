On today’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, we visit Mahina & Sun’s at The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club in Waikiki. Chef Erik Leong has created a very tasty menu and the restaurant is in a relaxing setting.

“We want our guests to feel like they are at home or hanging out at a friend vacation home. We offer approachable dishes that utilized the very best ingredients to create a flavor journey that will remind every local boy or girl of their childhood kitchen. And for those not raised in Hawaii, our dishes will give you a glimpse into the evolution of local comfort foods.”

In the middle of the entrance is a raised bar where Chris Taibi, aka “the Bar Czar”, is whipped up drinks that match the atmosphere of the hotel.

“We’ve created an atmosphere where both visitors and kamaaina feel at home and can comingle. I’m very particular with the music we play in the background, some of our cocktails are based on popular songs. We make sure the bar & restaurant are lit just right to give a cinematic look that accents the dining and drinking experience. Our guests can dine inside the restaurant for a more intimate seating, or they can dine overlooking the pool and entertainment, in addition to dining at pool level. Our nightly entertainment program is called Mahina Lounge LIVE. Sunday to Wednesday 6:30 – 9 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday 6-9 p.m. Kelly Boy DeLima, Jeff Rassmussen, Sam Kapu, Dustin Park, Trishalei are some of the entertainers you will be see her regularly.”

Chef Erik displayed his Seared Ahi dish and it was delicious.

“The Seared Ahi, like everywhere you go in Hawaii, there is always some sort of seared ahi or ahi tataki on the menu. This is our tribute to that. I bring in the roots of a little bit of poke style whole fish with a seared outside the and we pair it with a lot of locally sourced ingredients such as…..to give it that local vibe.”

Mahina & Sun’s is open for breakfast daily from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Enjoy the Lanai for Happy Hour from noon to 10 p.m. and Dinner is served from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the last seating at 9 p.m.

Visit mahinaandsuns.com for the menu and more information.