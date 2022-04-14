Mahaloha Burger has been serving up delicious burgers for over a decade and that’s where we headed for today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. Kelly sat down with Jesse Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of Mahaloha Burger, to talk about the restaurant. Kelly even went to work in the kitchen to make their famous double cheeseburger. Their Food-A-Go-Go special, the double cheeseburger with a draft beer, is still on the menu through the end of the month! The burgers are made 100% angus beef and fresh, natural ingredients.

They have three locations across Oahu- Kailua, Waikiki & Ala Moana.