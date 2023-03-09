Hawaii’s Kitchen heads to the Windward side of Oahu to visit the Pantastico brothers Erik and Isaac at Local Boy Sushi. This locally owned and operated family run business is serving up fresh caught fish and ingredients that make the menu taste fantastic.

And thru the month of March ask for the Living808 special. For just $18.08 you can a trio of great tasting sushi.

The Living808 Special includes 3 pieces of Hamachi Nigiri, 3 pieces of Smoked Salmon, 3 pieces of Ahi Poke sushi, and 3 pieces of Spicy Ahi for just $18.08.

This amazing family also supports the community by delivering lunch to a local school every day. If you want to support this local take-out restaurant, visit 46-026 Kamehameha Highway, Kaneohe, Hawaii 96744 and follow them on social media @localboysushi