Kapolei Commons is the West Oahu hub for local culture, shopping, and some ono grindz. With about 500-thousand square feet of space, it’s a one stop shopping experience to enjoy and discover.

Living808’s John Veneri makes three stops on his journey to filling his belly, the first stop is Paniolos. Considered to be the Hawaii version of Chipotle, this restaurant is serving freshly made ingredients from the salsa, to the grass fed beef, and all served with Aloha. Sara Lufrano is the owner and says, it’s the type of food her husband enjoys.

“We make unique Hawaii items like our paniolos steak and kalua pig, our tomatillo salsa and refried beans. And everything is made fresh here not in a central kitchen. Paniolos is healthy quick serve design your own burrito tacos and bowls with everything made in-house homemade not from any cans or bags.”

Serving food her family would eat is what led her to starting her first restaurant Aloha Salads, our second stop at Kapolei Commons.

“We started Aloha Salads 16 years ago because there was nothing healthy to eat on-the-go. The only place you could get a salad was a sit down restaurant back then. So we wanted to give people the option of getting something healthy but also delicious on-the-go.”

Aloha Salads has so many options to choose from and if you can’t find the salad for you, then you can simply make your own.

The final stop at Kapolei Commons is the Japanese BBQ restaurant Gyu-Kaku. There are ala carte menu items and tiered all you can eat menu options depending on how hungry are. Gyu-Kaku has a state of the art smokeless grill so you don’t smell like your food when you head home and they have a great happy hour bar and menu.

Kapolei Commons has something for everyone and hospitality is central to who they are. For a list of stores and restaurants, visit kapoleicommons.com