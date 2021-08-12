Hawaii’s Kitchen: KAHALA MKT. by Foodland Celebrates Rice

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features KAHALA MKT. by Foodland. For the month of August, it’s all about rice, which is being celebrated with specials at the market and restaurant et al.

“We are celebrating rice by bringing customers their favorite rice finds from near and far, all through the month of August,” says Chef de Cuisine Brian Nagai. “We’ll be featuring locally-made rice-based items like The Rice Factory rice (grown in Japan, polished in Honolulu), Islander Sake Brewery, Huff N Puff Okoshi, and more. And our hot entrée station, deli and poke counter will have delicious chef-created dishes like new rice bowls, “East Meets West” musubi, a chirashi bowl and more.”

The restaurant et al. will have a special three-course tasting menu, with sake pairings. On the menu? Limited-time takes on some signature dishes that celebrate rice including a short rib arancini, a “chazuke” risotto, and a delectable dessert of crispy butter mochi with a coconut sorbet.

Pastry Chef Brian Sung also has created a murmura puff. This rice snack is enjoyed throughout India and Southeast Asia. Sung created a take on it in two delicious flavors – an Indian Curried and a Furikake Arare version. They’re only available during the month of August for It’s All Rice.

Or you can buy a Take & Bake Mochi Kit. This kit has all that you need to make strawberry chichi dango mochi at home.

The rice celebration is at Foodland’s newest location. KAHALA MKT. by Foodland opened in November 2020 and was designed to be a destination for foodies and place to celebrate all the food that people love here in Hawaii.

Location:

KAHALA MKT. by Foodland

4210 Waialae Ave Suite 301

Website: Kahalamkt.com

etalhawaii.com