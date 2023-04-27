For 19 years Hula Grill in Waikiki has been providing a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere overlooking Waikiki Beach, where guests can enjoy unobstructed views of Diamond Head and colorful sunsets. Hula Grill offers a Chef driven menu, featuring locally sourced ingredients….

Serving the community is one of the core values at Hula Grill Waikiki and they have a true passion for the Hula community. Every year Hula Grill holds a E Ola Mau Ka Hula event, where they honor a Kumu Hula who continues to perpetuate the art of Hula. Hula Grill most recently added Keiki hula among other events that they support.

Hula Grill Waikiki is open 7 days a week from 7am – 10:30pm, offering Breakfast, lunch and dinner and Brunch on the weekends. They are located on the second floor of the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort above Duke’s Waikiki.

The Waikiki Spam Jam is a cultural tradition in Hawaii and rated as one of the top annual food festivals in Hawaii. The Waikiki SPAM JAM® in 2023 is on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 4:00pm to 10:00pm. Eighteen participating restaurants will be serving unique SPAM dishes at this signature block party. Following the event from April 30 to May 14, twenty restaurants will be participating in a Can to Table Restaurant Week experience. Hula Grill Waikiki will be serving 2 dishes using Spam. The first is a loaded nachos with the works, and the second dish is a large stuffed shumai. For more information on the restaurant, visit hulagrillwaikiki.com