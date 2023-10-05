Honolulu (KHON2) – Nestled in the heart of Central Oahu, Gateway at Mililani Mauka is more than just a shopping center; it’s a hub of convenience and community for the Mililani neighborhood. This specialty shopping destination boasts a diverse lineup of tenants, catering to both national and local tastes. It’s a shopping center designed to meet all your daily needs.

Gateway is a place where community and culinary delights come together. Living808 paid a visit to three of the eateries within Gateway for today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen! Kelly went behind the menu of Wing Stop, Poke Stop, and Gyu-kaku. These dining establishments offer diverse flavors and dining experiences, adding to the center’s reputation as a foodie destination.

So, whether you’re a resident of Mililani or just passing through, make sure to swing by Gateway at Mililani Mauka. With its enticing mix of national and local tenants, it’s the perfect place to grab a bite, run errands, or simply enjoy the vibrant atmosphere that this central Oahu shopping center has to offer. Gateway at Mililani Mauka truly lives up to its name as the gateway to convenience, community, and great food in this charming Oahu neighborhood.

For more info, visit:

wingstop.com

poke-stop.com

gyukakuhawaii.com

gatewayatmililanimauka.com