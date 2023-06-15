Hawaii’s Kitchen was on the road to Kapolei Commons! The west side shopping center has a wide variety of top tier shopping and dining spots, and Mikey got to visit three great restaurants.

The first stop was at Denny’s which has a great deal on one of the most popular items on the menu. Right now, you can get the Denny’s Super Slam for only $11.99! Mikey also checked out the new Denny’s menu and some of the reintroduced items.

Frederick Jaro, Denny’s Manager, shared, “We definitely serve a great breakfast 24/7! Right now, for a limited time, we have the famous Super Slam for only $11.99 and it includes two buttermilk pancakes, two sausage links, two bacon strips, two eggs* and hash browns. What a deal! But if you’re really hungry, I’d recommend the Lumberjack Slam or if you’re feeling festive, our Red, White, and Blue Pancake Breakfast is an awesome choice too. We recently launched several items that are a new take on some classic comfort foods! We have our fresh Oven-Baked Lasagna and Oven-Baked Mac and Cheese that are absolutely delicious! The lasagna has been selling out fast at Denny’s locations nation-wide so come try it before it sells out.”

The second stop of the day was at La Tour Café. The Kapolei Commons location has menu items that are exclusive to that location, including their coffee bar menu and some new items. Mikey talked to their General Manager Daisy Monderen-Nakila about all the new offerings.

Daisy shared, “Right now the newest upgrade to our menu are the smash burgers, we offer four different kinds with the option to upgrade and make it a double or triple patty. For those that aren’t familiar with what a smashburger is and what makes it so good, it’s all in the way the beef is pressed to order and flattened on the hot griddle to form a deep brown flavorful crust. Using a grill scraper tool our cooks scrape the smashburger off the griddle preserving the delicious crust and assemble it into one of our house burgers. Here we have the La Tour Burger, Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar & Veggie Burger.”

The final stop of the day was at a local favorite, Genki Sushi! The last time we visited, they announced a new mobile ordering system. We caught up with Dennis Diaz, the general manger, who shared how the transition has been going for both the workers and customers. He also told us about all of the great specials, sets and platters that are offered at Genki.

Dennis shared, “We alternate seasonal specials on a quarterly basis. Right now, the specials that we offer at the Kapolei Commons location is the Rayu special, bomb trio, Unagi Bites and Jewelry bowl.”

For more information, visit kapoleicommons.com