Honolulu (KHON2) – Locally owned and operated business Brew’d Pub is open to Hawaii residents looking to enjoy food and drinks, appropriate for all ages.

Located in Kaimuiki, Brew’d Pub offers more than 20 options of Beer and a wide range of food to enjoy.

“We have 24 taps and over 30 bottles and cans of draft beer from local, mainland, and international breweries. And because there are people out there who don’t enjoy beer, we also keep local ciders and seltzers on tap and since opening created a signature cocktail menu. The food we serve isn’t like typical pub food, it goes a step further in quality. We pride ourselves in offering a wide variety of options including vegan and vegetarian options,” says Kriste Keech, Co-Owner of Brew’d Pub.

According to Keech, Brew’d offers a welcoming environment in which its staff share a passion for craft beer, high quality food and great service for anyone, including dogs.

Keech says, “We are a pet-friendly business. We know that a lot of residents in Kaimuki have pets, so we want to cater to everyone without or even with pets.”

Brew’d Pub offers a menu from high-protein meals to meals that cater to vegetarians.

“Personally, I love the Szechwan cauliflower on our vegetarian menu, it has the perfect kick and is great for sharing or just keeping it all to yourself. A tie would have to be the buffalo deviled eggs. As far as the main dishes, my go-to is the slider trio (grilled fish, smoked brisket, and a spicy chicken). It’s great for sharing with the table but also if you want a variety and can’t make up your mind. And I’m a sweets person so to end the night I love the dark rum bread pudding with Jameson caramel and Baileys anglaise served with Old Rasputin Stout gelato,” says Keech.

