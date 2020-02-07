On this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, Boiling Crab joins John Veneri at ChefZone. Located at Salt at our Kakaako where the restaurant first originated, and open everyday of the week, the Boiling Crab has become very popular.
General Manager Darren De Lucca and Kitchen Manager Mark Spencer show John how they make a new dish on the menu: Blue Crab french fries. Then, it’s time to dive into the King Crab Combo. Visit Boiling Crab at Salt at our Kakaako, 3-10pm Monday through Friday, and 12-10pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Check out their website at: http://theboilingcrab.com
Hawaii’s Kitchen Boiling Crab
