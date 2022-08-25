Honolulu (KHON2) – Local restaurant, BASALT is extending its hours and offering delivery services to customers.

For five years BASALT has been offering a variety of dishes to its menu for Hawaii residents and visitors to enjoy.

“What I love most about working here is the people. We are a collaborative team and we support each other,” says Maelani Iokepa, Sous Chef at BASALT.

BASALT has just celebrated its 5 year anniversary, and according to Iokepa, the restaurant is offering extended dinner hours and delivery service making it easy for diners.

Iokepa says, “We are now open for breakfast Monday to Friday 8 AM to 11 AM, and Saturday & Sunday 7 AM to 11 AM. Lunch is daily from 11 AM to 2 PM. And we’ve expanded dinner to start at 4:30 PM every day until 9:30 PM. We also offer delivery services, where customers can order online and have it delivered by Elite Delivery Services. “

BASALT:

Restaurant Location (Address): Dukes Lane Market & Eatery

2255 Kuhio Avenue

Honolulu, HI 96815

Parking Instructions: Self-park in the Hyatt Centric building – Entrance off of Seaside.

Website: www:basaltwaikiki.com

Social Media Handle: @basaltwaikiki