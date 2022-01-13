Hawaii’s Kitchen at Gateway at Mililani Mauka

Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the road making three stops at Gateway in Mililani Mauka. First stop is at ‘Rise and Shine Cafe’, a husband and wife owned breakfast restaurant serving traditional breakfasts and some with a tasty twist. To look at the menu and days of operation and times, visit riseandshinecafehawaii.squarespace.com

The second stop was Infinitea. This Boba tea inspired café has some of the most delicious and original boba tea drinks. They haven’t stopped there tho, Infinitea at Gateway at Mililani Mauka also serves breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

And the final stop at the center was at Poke Stop. If you love poke or want to eat a massive plate lunch, they have what you are craving. From poke mixed bowls to plates to small and large choices, you are sure to find something you’ll love. Visit them online at poke-stop.com